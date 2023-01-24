Indiana State University announced late Tuesday evening in an email to media that on-campus classes are canceled and university offices closed Wednesday, January 25, 2023, because of a potentially serious winter storm that will impact the Wabash Valley.
The university says only essential employees physically required to be on campus should report to work.
In a press release the university stated: "This is a difficult decision because of the unpredictability of the winter storm. After consideration of multiple factors, including potential significant snowfall and hazardous traffic conditions, the administration reached the decision to close the campus out of an abundance of caution."
Terre Haute and Vigo County are forecast to receive 5-8 inches of snow beginning early Wednesday and continuing into the afternoon. Vigo County officials also issued a travel warning ahead of the approaching storm.
