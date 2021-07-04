Indiana State students gain skills in video forensics

Tribune-Star/Michelle LawsonIn class: Indiana State University cyber crime students gain valuable knowledge in the specialized area of video forensics Friday from Lawrence (Kansas) Police Department via online lecture and hands-on skills training with instructors from the Law Enforcement and Emergency Services Video Association, or LEVA. Seated from left, Carla Morales, Chase Lawhorn, Christinea Winesberry and Courtney Hughes are in the class. Preparing hands-on labs is Dean Brown and M.T. Brown.