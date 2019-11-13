Indiana State students brave cold to Take Back the Night

More than 50 people gathered and marched at Indiana State University on Wednesday evening to raise awareness for sexual and gendered violence.
At the university’s annual Take Back the Night, an event host by students in Gender Studies 450, students, faculty and community members rallied against sexual violence being rooted in systems of oppression regarding gender.
Participants made signs, read poetry, marched around the campus and burned pieces of paper with the names of their abusers on them.
Amanda Lubold, assistant professor of sociology, said as hard as it may be sometimes to talk about sexual assault and the like, its the only way to root it out.
“It’s important for the community to confront and talk about some of these issues that effect everybody,” Lubold said. “Bringing it out in the open and confronting it is important.”
Amanda Jo Hobson, interim dean of students and multi-time sexual assault survivor, said that sentiment is especially important on a college campus.
“These kinds of discussions are particularly important on college campuses because [sexual violence] disproportionately affects young people,” Hobson said. “It can happen to anyone of any gender at any age, but we know that young people are facing very high rates of sexual violence.
According to Take Back the Night’s website one in three women worldwide experience some form of sexual violence or intimate partner violence. One in six men experience sexual violence. And of all those, less than 50% of victims report these crimes.
Which is why, Lubold said, it’s important not only to support the survivors, but to call out those that perpetrate or propagate sexually violent acts.
“ We talk about the victims or survivors all the time, but we don’t often flip the script,” Lubold said. “We always tell people not to walk alone at night or to carry their keys between their fingers, but it’s also important that we tell people they need consent and that they shouldn’t sexually assault people.”
Hobson said aside from events like Take back the Night, the university offers, and in some cases mandates, sexual assault prevention education and programming through its Title IX office.
In the case of an assault, the university also staffs a victim advocate that can help anyone who’s suffered violence, including but not limited to sexual violence, relationship violence, and stalking.
