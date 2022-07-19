Indiana State University raised more than $21.5 million for the second consecutive year, the university announced Tuesday.
More than $15.5 million came from Indiana residents, according to an ISU news release.
“We are so grateful to our alumni, friends, and corporate partners, who recognize Indiana State University’s vital role in providing educational quality and preparing the state’s next generation of leaders and innovators,” ISU President Debora Curtis said. “The generosity of our donors and the expertise of our faculty open a world of opportunities for Sycamore students.”
More than 6,800 donors made contributions supporting 731 funds and initiatives. More than 1,200 donors were recognized as members of the President’s Society, contributing at least $1,000 in the fiscal year.
Contributions from individuals and businesses in the Wabash Valley accounted for $9.6 million.
Rich Porter, chair of the ISU Foundation Board of Directors, congratulated the Foundation for exceeding its goals.
“Fundraising is the ultimate team sport where deans, faculty, students, alumni, and friends come together to embrace the philanthropic spirit of Indiana State University,” Porter said. “The goals achieved last year are a tribute to the great team we have at Indiana State University.”
Growth in support for the university’s endowment totaled more than $7.4, almost doubling the amount from the previous year. Thirty new endowed funds were created, largely helping to build scholarship support and increase opportunities for ISU students.
“Our ISU Foundation board and advancement team set and achieve bold goals in support of our University,” said Andrea Angel, vice president for university advancement and CEO of the ISU Foundation. “The majority of gifts are in support of student scholarships and experiential learning opportunities. Our team is proud to represent our University and facilitate relationships with donors in support of our students.”
Angel said she’s encouraged by the support of new donors to the University.
“More than 1,500 individuals made their first gift to ISU during the last fiscal year,” she said. “Our team is inspired by the new donors that made joyful gifts back to ISU, along with our long-time supporters and friends.
“Donors to Indiana State University are making an impact on the lives of our students. It is inspiring to see how philanthropy is helping our students achieve their dreams of earning a college degree.”
— This item was provided to the Tribune-Star by Indiana State University.
