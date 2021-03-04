Indiana State University's third annual day of giving on Wednesday resulted in more than $1 million for the university — a 51% increase over the total funds raised by 2020 Give to Blue Day.
A total of 2,620 donors from 48 states and five countries collectively contributed $1,022,945 during the 24-hour fundraising event. The donor count, just shy of the 2,700 goal, was still 202 donors more than last year's number. The average size of the gifts was $295.
The $1 million mark was reached just after 11 p.m. on Give to Blue Day.
"Every gift to ISU supports the education and experiences of our remarkable students," said ISU President Deborah Curtis. "I am happy to see that Sycamores and friends expressed their full support during Give to Blue Day. We are very grateful."
Andrea Angel, vice president of university advancement and CEO of the ISU Foundation, said, "Give to Blue Day was an extraordinary day for Indiana State University. We are extremely grateful to donors who supported the day, and those who made challenge and matching gifts inspiring others to give."
The more than $1 million raised in 24 hours makes Give to Blue Day the single largest fundraiser in ISU history, Angel said.
The event was digitally driven by 617 social media ambassadors and many employees and alumni. Because of the pandemic, there was no major in-person event this year but in addition to donating, many members of the campus community celebrated by visiting the Give to Blue Day headquarters in the Hulman Memorial Student Union, decorating their offices, and wearing ISU gear.
Fifteen local businesses, many of which are owned by alumni, participated in Give to Blue Day by contributing a portion of their sales to ISU. That effort raised nearly $10,000.
Indiana State alumni accounted for 70% of total giving. Sycamore Athletics topped the leaderboard with $242,255 in gifts, followed by the Scott College of Business with a total of $122,595. Nearly 300 ISU students made donations on Give to Blue Day.
"It was amazing how the Sycamore family came together and gave in unprecedented levels on Give to Blue Day," said Hilary Duncan, director of annual giving. "The overwhelming support we received throughout the day impacted the website user experience, but that did not stop 2,620 donors from giving in support of our university, students and programs. We are excited to continue building on the momentum from Give to Blue Day this year."
To make a gift in support of Indiana State University, contact the division of university advancement at 812-237-6100 or visit indstate.edu/give.
