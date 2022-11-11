Indiana State University must reduce expenses by at least $12 million for the 2023-24 budget, ISU President Deborah Curtis announced Friday.
Also, while ISU has been able to reduce expenses the past few years without layoffs seen at other institutions, "... at this time it is likely that this will no longer be possible," she stated in an email that went to the campus community Friday morning.
The fiscal year 2024 budget begins next July 1.
ISU's current 2022-23 general fund budget is $173.6 million; it included $4 million in budget reductions and use of one-time reserve funds of $4.4 million to provide a balanced budget.
"In the weeks ahead, all divisions led by vice presidents will undergo discussions and planning activities to rethink how we deliver on our mission to educate and graduate students," Curtis wrote in the email. "Administrative, academic, and staff reorganizations will be evaluated thoroughly."
Chris Olsen, provost and vice president for academic affairs, will have conversations with academic units to elaborate further on what’s ahead, Curtis said.
"Envisioning who we will be requires realignment of our structure, programs, and resource allocation decisions to meet our future needs and live within our means," she said.
While ISU has been budgeting for reduced revenue the past several years, and will do that again with the fiscal year 2024 budget, "There are no longer federal funds being provided to fill the gaps as in the past two years," the president said.
Curtis also outlined the current environment for higher education affecting not just ISU, but institutions across the state and nation:
Indiana’s college-going rate as well as number of high school graduates is declining. Fewer low income and underrepresented students returned to or started college following the pandemic. Many in the broader public have once again begun to question the value of a college education.
"These facts merge into a set of challenges we now face," Curtis said.
To confront these challenges, "We will continue to work our plan and strive to be the best Indiana State University we can be. That is what our students need, and that is what the state of Indiana needs from us. The actions found in our strategic plan continue to chart the course for our next steps."
During fiscal years 2020 through 2022, ISU prioritized keeping as many people employed as possible.
"It was the right thing to do and we made sure that happened. At this juncture as we emerge from the global pandemic, it’s time to pivot to a sustainable budgeting model for the near and distant future for our work together here at ISU. We need to build a model that will sustain us and set us up for future successes both now and into the future," Curtis said.
Achieving what is necessary requires a "reset of resources and priorities" based on the number of students and the need to deliver higher education to different types of students in different ways.
In addition to serving traditional college-age students, ISU has begun to increase outreach to place-bound adult learners, and it also remains focused on filling the state's workforce pipeline.
ISU also remains committed "to being the state’s most affordable four-year university that serves a statewide mission," Curtis wrote.
As ISU plans for the future, it is important to keep in mind that budget adjustments are not a static target but a range that fluctuates with enrollment, state appropriations and other factors, she stated.
"This is where we are at Indiana State University. We are facing a challenge, and we are prepared to meet it head on," she said.
Decisions will be guided by the need to create a more efficient, leaner, better-focused university for the 21st century.
"We are pursuing curriculum reform to create majors that are more in line with the needs of employers and students, and more consistently and effectively delivered with the faculty we have," Curtis said.
She concluded, "We have so much to be proud of and grateful for at ISU. I believe in this university, its world-class faculty, our exceptional staff, and particularly our inspirational students. The solution is in the doing. I look forward to doing this important work together."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.