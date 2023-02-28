Indiana State Police are warning the public about an apparent phone scam in which the scammers are trying to pass themselves off as state troopers.
ISP said the scammers are using a caller ID showing “Indiana State Police” with a number of 317-232-8248.
The caller identifies himself or herself as a state trooper and says the person being called has drug charges pending in Texas. The scammer then threatens the citizen with arrest if a payment is not made.
ISP emphasizes it would never call and ask for or demand any sort of payment for any reason whatsoever.
ISP says the easiest way to protect yourself from being scammed over the phone is to either ignore unsolicited calls from unknown callers or just hang up when something doesn’t seem right.
If you feel as though you have been a victim of a phone scam, immediately report the incident to your local law enforcement agency and alert your bank as soon as possible so payment can be stopped.
Never give out personal information such as date of birth, social security number, or bank/credit card numbers.
