Indiana State Police trooper honored for large I-70 drug bust

An Indiana State Police trooper credited with making the largest “cold stop” highway seizure of cocaine in the United States for 2018 has been recognized for that Vigo County incident.
Trooper Yan Dravigne received the award this week during a national crime interdiction conference in Orlando, Florida.
The seizure by Dravigne involved 100 kilograms of cocaine found in a tractor-trailer at the West Terre Haute truck scales on Interstate 70 in October 2018.
The term “cold stop” means that no prior information was in hand prior to the traffic stop, and probable cause leading to the seizure and arrest was solely developed based on interactions with the suspect.
In 2018, as part of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area domestic highway enforcement initiative, Trooper Dravigne removed 287 pounds of marijuana, 220 pounds of cocaine, 70 pounds of methamphetamine, 50 pounds of heroin, 12 firearms, and $91,000 in illicit U.S. currency from Indiana roadways.
Trooper Dravigne has been employed with the Indiana State Police since 2008 and is currently assigned to special investigations.
The Motor Vehicle Criminal Interdiction association in conjunction with the federal Drug Interdiction Assistance Program hosted its 29th annual conference in Orlando, Florida. The national networking and intelligence sharing conference provides opportunities for law enforcement officials across North America to learn how to successfully detect and counter the latest smuggling techniques used by criminal organizations.
