Indiana State Police are investigating a possible homicide at Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in Carlisle.
Dead is inmate Kevin J. Carpenter, 57, of Churubusco.
About 5:40 a.m. Sunday, prison staff found Carpenter unresponsive in his cell and began administering first aid, but their efforts were to no avail, according to a state police news release.
Investigators suspect foul play and are treating the death as a homicide. Master Trooper Detective Jason Schoffstall is leading the investigation with Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Smith-Mischler. An autopsy was conducted Monday morning at Terre Haute Regional Hospital. Final results are pending. Schoffstall was assisted by Master Trooper Detective Ryan Winters, CSI Sergeant Michael Organ, internal affairs for Wabash Valley Correctional Facility and the Sullivan County Coroner's Office.
Carpenter had been incarcerated within the Indiana Department of Corrections since February of 2011, according to state police.
