Multiple school districts across Indiana went to e-learning this morning after receiving emails threatening the use of explosives on several campuses.
Indiana State Police have investigated and "at this time no suspicious or explosive devices have been found in any of our schools," according to an ISP news release out of Indianapolis issued about 9:15 a.m.
Sgt. Matt Ames, of the ISP Putnamville post, said he had spoken to several area school districts and "they have not received a threat." He described the threats as a hoax.
The Vigo County School Corp. did not receive any of the threats, according to Katie Shane, interim director of communications, "but school principals were alerted to stay vigilant as this was happening across the state. "
According to media reports, Noblesville was among the first to alert the public via its Twitter account early this morning, noting that "we received a bomb threat that was sent to approx 40 districts in Indiana."
According to an Indiana State Police news release,early this morning, ISP was made aware of an email message sent to several dozen Indiana schools threatening the use of explosive devices that had allegedly been planted on various school campuses.
"We immediately allocated all intelligence resources to investigate the validity of the threat, to include communication with the Department of Education, our local, county, and federal law enforcement partners. At this time no suspicious or explosive devices have been found in any of our schools. The investigation into the origin of this threat is ongoing," according to the release.
Out of an abundance of caution, troopers throughout the state have been in communication with their local schools to offer assistance and resources. School corporations are working with their local law enforcement to make the best decision about their operations today, the release stated.
Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said, “The safety of our children will always be a top priority, the Indiana State Police will continue to offer any and all resources we have to schools to ensure safety for our students.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.