Indiana State Police canine Jett will get a protective vest thanks to a charitable donation, said Sgt. Matt Ames of the ISP Putnamville post.
The bullet/stab protective vest donation comes from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9 Inc. through the Amazon Smile donor percentage purchase program.
Delivery is expected in eight to 10 weeks.
Vested Interest in K9s Inc. is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the country.
The body armor for police dogs officers is U.S. made, custom fitted and National Institute of Justice certified.
Since its inception in 2009, Vested Interest has provided more than 4,970 vests to canines in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million. Those gifts are made possible by both private and corporate donations.
The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $985 will sponsor one vest.
For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978 or visit www.vik9s.org. Contributions also can be mailed to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.
