Indiana State Police Alliance endorses Todd Young

U.S. Senator Todd Young received an endorsement Thursday from the Indiana State Police Alliance during a stop in Terre Haute at the Vigo County Pachyderm Club.
Similar endorsements took place in New Albany and Evansville. Young, who is seeking re-election, is running against Democrat Tom McDermott, who is mayor of Hammond.
Cory Martin, executive director of the Indiana State Police Alliance, said the alliance board voted unanimously to endorse Young. The alliance represents more than 2,000 active and retired Indiana State Police troopers.
McDermott has made comments that are "anti law enforcement," Martin said. In an interview, he said Young "has continued to show his support through public and private forums and has engaged with our board of directors on numerous occasions."
Young has been part of "some difficult conversations that needed to be had, but he is willing to have those conversations and work with us on different issues at both the state and federal level," Martin said.
Young stated that the most fundamental responsibility of government "is to make sure it keeps us safe and secure."
At the local and state level, "We have law enforcement individuals standing on the line every day to carry out that important mission ... We're reminded from time to time just how dangerous and important their jobs are when we lose a member of law enforcement, and we lost one today — 28-year-old Seara Burton of the Richmond Police Department, who was shot not long ago."
Burton had been on life support, which was removed Thursday.
Young said he takes his responsibility to work with law enforcement "very, very seriously."
Recently, he's supported legislation to ensure members of law enforcement have the mental health resources they need if they develop post traumatic stress disorder "on account of their incredibly stressful jobs," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.