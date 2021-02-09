Indiana State planning for budget cuts

As Indiana State University plans for budget cuts, the priority is to keep as many people employed as possible, but layoffs cannot be ruled out, ISU President Deborah Curtis said Tuesday.

Given enrollment losses and uncertain state funding, ISU is preparing for budget cuts based on several possible scenarios. "Everyone’s priority will be to keep as many people employed as possible. This said, we will have a balanced budget," Curtis wrote in a communication to campus faculty and staff.

In an interview, Curtis said, "We're doing our very best to prioritize keeping people employed, but I don't know yet" whether layoffs may be needed. "That analysis is going on right now."

The university is "doing our best to shave everything in this budget to avoid that, but we pretty much had done most of that last year," she said.

The university has been focusing on two ways to save money: not spending when it isn't necessary, and leaving vacant positions unfilled. That will continue. The pandemic has also helped the university save money in certain areas, such as travel.

ISU also has been looking at things it may decide not to do any longer.

One example is that it has "put a pause" on its recycling center, which was costing the university money. Its workers are still employed in other capacities at ISU. "There isn't a market for a lot of those recyclables now," Curtis said.

She added, "We're trying to make the decision now about whether we'll anytime soon reopen that just because of the costs."

The university budget committee met Monday and will meet again at least two more times in the coming months, she stated in her letter to faculty and staff.

Vice Presidents are working with their respective divisions and Interim Provost Christopher Olsen is working with deans to identify potential budget reductions, she said. University leadership also is working with the Faculty Senate on strategies and consulting with Staff Council and the Student Government Association.

"People are definitely nervous," Curtis said. "There are a lot of moving pieces and people get concerned about where we are headed, so we want to continue to communicate what the process is. We are working with governance units and the university budget committee to chart our course forward with multiple ways of looking at it, because there are still unknowns."

In the letter, Curtis stated ISU is "working hard to address the challenges of COVID-19 facing ISU and every other institution of higher education."

Last week, the university updated campus on spring enrollment, which is 9,662 students [not including 246 dual-credit students]. That is down 8.7% from spring 2020, when the comparable enrollment number was 10,584.

Nationally, first-time enrollments dropped almost 14% for four-year public universities from fall 2019 to fall 2020.

"Not surprisingly, this has an impact on our budget. With a lot of hard work, we have every confidence that we will finish the current fiscal year — which extends through June 30 — with a net in operations, as we have in every fiscal year," Curtis stated.

Budgeting for fiscal year 2022, which starts July 1, "is our bigger challenge. During these unprecedented times, it is difficult to predict enrollment until the state and country have moved on from this terrible pandemic," Curtis wrote.

In the meantime, legislative leaders are working to craft a state budget that, "we hope and anticipate, will continue to be so supportive of higher education. We know enrollment is trending lower nationally. State support won’t be settled by the Legislature until late spring."

As ISU moves forward, it must address the reality of future demographics — fewer traditional high school graduates — and the workforce needs of the state. "We will continue to serve the first-time, full-time student, but we must be inclusive of the needs of citizens in our state," she wrote.

It will be serving more adult, non-traditional learners who work full-time and want to complete a degree or pursue additional education, yet may not want to come to campus. ISU must make it "accessible and fulfilling" to them, she said.

"We've got a lot of qualities at ISU just right to make this pivot, and I'm delighted with the will of our faculty and staff to put their shoulder into it and say let's do that hard work to rethink this," Curtis said. "We've got the will."

She pledged to keep campus updated on the budget. "This continues to be a fluid environment. Meanwhile, everyone can participate in our preparation for the future by getting involved in the strategic planning process. That will guide us as ISU adapts and grows and, as always, educates and inspires students," she stated.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.