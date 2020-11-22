Indiana State now has its own wine

Indiana State University now has its own wine.
The new ISU-themed wine, State Sauvignon Blanc, was created by Terre Haute-based WaterTower Estates Winery in association with ISU’s Division of University Advancement.
Twenty percent of proceeds from State Sauvignon Blanc will support the university’s Bridge the Gap Scholarships.
“We are proud to partner with WaterTower Estates to create an exclusive Indiana State University wine,” said Rex Kendall, executive director of the ISU Alumni Association. “This is a unique way to continue developing support within our community and among our alumni while supporting scholarships for current students.”
Tyler Woodward, co-owner of WaterTower Estates, said, “This wine is the first collaboration wine in our portfolio, and also helps to ingrain us in the community further and allows us to give back in a meaningful way. This wine is unique, from the bottle all the way down to the grape.”
The Woodward family founded WaterTower Estates Winery in 2016. Co-owner Tyler Woodward and his wife Tiffany are graduates of Indiana State University.
Research has shown finances — not academics — are often the reason students drop out of college. The Bridge the Gap Scholarship started in 2018 to provide funding students need between their own financial resources (financial aid, family contributions, etc.) and the full cost of attendance.
“Bridge the Gap Scholarships are making a difference for our students, especially this academic year,” said Andrea Angel, vice president of University Advancement and CEO of the ISU Foundation. “Our donors have helped more than 100 students continue their education at ISU through this scholarship initiative. The State Sauvignon Blanc is a creative way for donors to support our students and a local business, and we are excited to continue to enhance this important university fundraising initiative with WaterTower Estates.”
State Sauvignon Blanc retails for $20.99 per bottle and is available for purchase at WaterTower Estates, 530 W. Springhill Drive, Terre Haute. The wine will be available on the company’s website (watertowerestate.com) beginning Monday, Nov. 23.
— This article was provided to the Tribune-Star by ISU University Communication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.