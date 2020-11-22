Indiana State now has its own wine

Ludimere Lenyo, M.D., died peacefully November 20, 2020 at 92 in Clearwater, FL, after a brief illness. He was born in Cambria County, PA, to Leslie and Anna (Yuckwak). He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Mary (Wesner), in 2011. Taylor Family Funeral Home, Pinellas Park, FL 33781