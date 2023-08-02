Indiana State University has announced Susan Preble as the new Assistant to the President for State Government Relations. Her start date is Sept. 18.
Preble will serve as one of the University’s liaisons to the Indiana General Assembly, Governor’s Office, Commission for Higher Education, the United States Congress and local governments. Her responsibilities also include monitoring all legislative activities pertinent to the interest of ISU and will interact with legislators regarding University concerns, priorities and more.
“We are excited to welcome Ms. Preble to Indiana State University. Her position is critical to advancing our university on the state level and serving as a representative for our outstanding faculty, staff and students. With her impressive career in state government, we have no doubt she will make a smooth transition to ISU,” said ISU President Deborah Curtis.
Preble has worked in fiscal and government relations for over 20 years. For the last 15 years, she has held the title of fiscal analyst for the Senate Democratic Caucus, overseeing fiscal policy for the caucus, focusing on state and local tax policy, education and the state budget. She also helped staff the Senate Appropriations and Tax & Fiscal Policy committees and the State Budget Committee and served on the Revenue Forecast Technical Committee.
Preble earned her bachelor's degree in political science, an MPA, and a law degree from Indiana University.
She lives in Hendricks County with her husband, Jack Stark.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.