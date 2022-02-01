Indiana State library receives rare reprint of abolitionist's autobiography

Black History Month got off to a resonant start in Terre Haute when Indiana State University's Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity donated an ultra-rare reprint of abolitionist Frederick Douglass' first autobiography, "Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass," to ISU's Cunningham Memorial Library.
When the book first came out in 1945, it sold thousands of copies in its first week — had the New York Times bestseller list existed back then, it would have charted at No. 1, said historian Crystal Mikell Reynolds. Only 60 copies of the reprint were produced, all by hand, and with a series of drawings depicting the hardships of slaves.
Robin Crumrin, dean of the library, said to receive such a rare and historical gift was itself historic.
"It is mind-boggling, and the fact that Frederick Douglass, who was such a great leader and important figure in American history, actually had local ties and made speeches here is just remarkable," Crumrin said. "This book will be available to not only the ISU community, but people from outside doing research on this great American."
At the donation ceremony at the ISU library, Reynolds presented a history of Douglass' life, with emphasis on the first of nine known occasions that Douglass visited Terre Haute. Douglass escaped slavery in Baltimore at age 20 in 1838 by disguising himself as a sailor. Because he had learned how to read and write, he soon made a name for himself as a stirring orator, making his living by touring the country and giving speeches.
"His voice and his pen were all he had, and he would use them well," Reynolds said.
Douglass' first visits to Terre Haute came in 1868, as a guest to a church that had been a part of the Underground Railroad that would eventually become Allen Chapel. His speech was titled "Sources of Danger to the Republic" and focused on then-President Andrew Johnson's pardoning Confederates and vetoing civil-rights legislation.
Though in his era Douglass was what Reynolds called "a rock star," Jim Crow laws prohibited him from staying in the Terre Haute House, at the time the preeminent local hotel. He was allowed to dine there in 1870, and in 1872, was finally allowed to stay there. When visiting the hotel in 1884, he signed a piece of hotel stationery. The sheet of paper with his signature sat undetected in a box in a closet for years at the Vigo County Historical Museum until its move to its current address on Wabash Ave.
It was Reynolds' research that allowed her to point out the existence of the signature to the museum staff.
"That was one of the highlights of my life," she said. "First, I was like, 'Is this actually real? It looks like it's real because it was on a piece of stationery.' But then it got lost because they moved, and it was in a box in a closet with a bunch of stuff. When they found it, they said, 'You're right, Crystal, it's here, and we think it's authentic.' I thought it was because I had studied his signature."
Reynolds added, "It was just amazing, one of those occasions where you think, 'I can't believe I did this,' like winning the Super Bowl."
Reynolds believes Douglass probably visited Terre Haute more than the nine documented occasions, and is conducting further research into the possibility.
"Terre Haute was a main train hub," she observed. "It was called the Crossroads of the Country, but we actually were. He spoke all over the Midwest, so he had to have stopped here more than that, due to the nature of transportation. But he also had friends here, so he traveled his whole life and he lived for most of the 19th century, so you know he would have come here more."
"Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass" is available in a variety of editions at Amazon.com. His life continues to inspire: David Blight's "Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom" won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for history.
"It's amazing, but [Blight] doesn't talk about him visiting Terre Haute," Reynolds noted.
Blight’s biography has inspired the documentary, "Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches," which will air on HBO at 9 p.m. Feb. 23 and be available for streaming on HBO Max.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
