Indiana State University’s operating appropriation will increase $2.4 million in the second year of the state’s new biennial budget approved Thursday.
ISU’s current appropriation, $72,063,968 remains level for 2021-22 and increases to $74,498,951 for 2022-23, according to the budget.
ISU also will receive a separate appropriation of $11 million each year in debt service reimbursement funds, in which the state reimburses the university for debt service associated with construction projects for academic/administrative facilities, said Diann McKee, ISU senior vice president for finance and administration.
In addition, the university will receive $600,000 each year for its Principal Leadership Institute and $446,438 each year for its Degree Link, which assists ISU with distance education programming.
ISU also will receive $1.5 million each year for repair/rehabilitation of facilities.
The state allocates operating appropriations to universities partially based on performance metrics that measure student completion and graduation rates.
“ISU has been working very hard to make improvements in these areas and we did very well this session, earning more operating appropriation dollars than in the past dozen years. This is really important, and we are thankful to our state leaders for their continued confidence in Indiana State University,” ISU President Deborah Curtis wrote in a letter to campus.
In terms of overall funding for public higher education, Curtis said the governor and the Legislature demonstrated their commitment by:
• Restoring the 7% cut for fiscal year 2022. This cut was made last year in response to the pandemic’s impact on state revenues.
• Providing 2% in new state funding for higher education.
• Maintaining university line items that fund priority initiatives such as the Indiana Principal Leadership Institute, which is housed in the ISU Bayh College of Education.
• Maintaining funding for general repair and rehabilitation needs on campuses.
Curtis thanked the governor, legislators — including Wabash Valley delegation — and the Commission for Higher Education for their support of higher education.
Greg Goode, ISU executive director of government relations, said of the higher education budget, “We consider this a great signal from the state and a demonstration of a commitment to public higher education in general ... and I think particularly to ISU.”
The added $2.4 million the second year is based in part on new money the state is committing to higher education as well as ISU’s success in improving overall and at-risk degree completion as well as on-time graduation rates.
“We’ve worked very, very hard and been very focused in our various support systems to students and working with students to be successful,” Goode said. “It’s very heartening to see the fruits of that hard work through this additional money we’ve earned through the performance funding formula.”
The Legislature did not approve higher education capital budget requests, he said. Legislators put the focus on general repair and rehabilitation.
“I believe the thinking is that we needed to press pause on campus construction projects and collectively assess the impact of COVID and technology in the delivery of higher education, but they also put priority on continued investment in broadband infrastructure,” Goode said. “In a sense, we’re creating even more access to higher education to citizens through online learning.”
It will be an opportunity to continue to develop online delivery to citizens who may be place bound and can’t relocate to to campus, he said. “I’m optimistic that in the future, there will be opportunities for continued campus construction.”
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
