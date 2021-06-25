The Indiana State Fair yesterday unveiled the 2021 list of all scheduled performers who will appear on the Indiana State Fair Free Stage July 30 through Aug. 22 (The fair is closed Mondays and Tuesdays).
All shows at the Free Stage are free with paid fair admission and seating is first-come, first-served.
The 2021 Indiana State Fair theme is Celebrating the Hoosier Spirit.
The safety of guests, staff and the community are the number one priority. Organizers are asking that CDC guidelines be followed.
The 2021 Indiana State Fair Free Stage lineup includes:
• State Fair Yacht Rock Night with Atlanta Rhythm Section, Firefall & Orleans, presented by Yacht Rock Radio, on July 30
• John Waite and Kyle Cook of Matchbox Twenty, presented by IndianaRockHistory.com, on July 31
• Mary Mary, presented by WTLC FM, on Aug. 1
• Josh Turner on Aug. 4
• Run Forrest Run, Ultimate 90s Party Band on Aug. 5
• Noah Cyrus on Aug. 6
• Blanco Brown on Aug. 7
• Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, presented by WTLC FM, on Aug. 8
• For King & Country on Aug. 11, TBA on Aug. 12
• Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe on Aug. 13
• Home Free on Aug. 14
• Casting Crowns on Aug. 15
•Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, Classics IV, The Vogues, The Cowsills on Aug. 18
• Barracuda — America’s Heart Tribute on Aug. 19
• The Beach Boys on Aug. 20
• Latino-Fest at the Indiana State Fair, presented by Radio Latina; featuring AK7, Banda Blanca and La sonora Dinamita de Columbia on Aug. 21
• Gospel Music Festival with headliner Hezekiah Walker, presented by WTLC AM & FM, on Aug. 22.
All artists, dates and times are subject to change without notice.
For more information, visit www.indianastatefair.com or follow the Indiana State Fair on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
