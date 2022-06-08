Indiana State Fair announces more Free Stage concerts

The Indiana State Fair unveiled the first wave of its 2022 list of scheduled concerts as a part of the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage schedule, July 29 through Aug. 21 (The fair is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.). The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage has become a summertime staple for concert goers and music lovers. The lineup each year consists of some of music’s most legendary acts and this year is no exception. All shows at the Free Stage are free with paid fair admission and seating is first-come, first-served. A limited number of premium section access tickets will also be made available at a later time. All shows start at 7:30 p.m., unless noted otherwise.
The second wave of free concerts includes:
• We The Kingdom, July 31
• Trace Adkins, Aug. 10
• KC & The Sunshine Band, Aug. 12
• El Dia de los Latinos en la Feria del Estado de Indiana presented by Radio Latina (Latino-Fest at the Indiana State Fair), Aug. 13
• Gospel Music Day featuring Fred Hammond, Aug. 21
The 2022 Indiana State Fair is scheduled to open July 29 and runs through Aug. 21, when you can enjoy The Greatest 18 Days of Summer at this iconic Hoosier tradition. For more information, please visit www.indianastatefair.com or follow the Indiana State Fair on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The 2022 Indiana State Fair will be Fun at the Speed of Summer with the theme of Celebrating Indiana’s Automotive Excellence, presented by Tom Wood Automotive Group.
More about the artists:
We The Kingdom: We The Kingdom is a multi-generational family of musicians, including producers and songwriters Ed Cash (Chris Tomlin, NeedToBreathe, Bethel Music, Crowder), Scott Cash, Franni Rae Cash, Martin Cash and Andrew Bergthold. With a combination of four different decades, We The Kingdom’s music embraces worship, rock, country, folk and pop, providing a textured sonic background for vulnerable, gritty lyrics. The Georgia-based band writes songs about the full spectrum of human emotion, including the messy parts, as they aim to embrace brokenness, honesty, and the redemptive power of God’s love in their music.
Trace Adkins: Trace Adkins is a Grammy award nominated, three-time CMA award winner that has sold more than 11 million albums and has charted more than 20 singles in his 25 year long career. This Nashville artist has worked with other big country artists like Luke Bryan to rap superstar Snoop Dogg in his career. Along with singing, Adkins has found his way into films and television shows getting roles as a tough-as-nails biker in “The Lincoln Lawyer” (starring Matthew McConaughey), a desperate father in “Deepwater Horizon” (starring Mark Wahlberg), a wise oracle of a tattoo artist in the family friendly film “Moms’ Night Out” (starring Patricia Heaton, Sean Astin and Sarah Drew), and as MercyMe’s actual manager in the box office hit “I Can Only Imagine.”
KC & the Sunshine Band: Featured in over 200 motion picture films, Grammy awards, People’s Choice awards, four No. 1 records in a row, and coined the “Founder of the Dance Revolution”: All can be claimed by KC & the Sunshine Band. Hits like, “Give it up.” “That’s the way (I like it),” and “(Shake Shake Shake) Shake Your Booty” have found their way into nearly every major sporting event, parade, wedding and bar mitzvah of the last three decades. The 15-man band took inspiration from the sunny days in Florida to get the very energetic and fun sound that continually influences artists to this day. KC & the Sunshine Band, led by Harry Wayne Casey, did not only spark a revolution in the ‘70s and ‘80s, but still has people of all ages now getting up out of their seats to boogie.
Fred Hammond: Detroit-raised Fred Hammond is one of the most popular worship gospel singers to date. Getting his start in the 1980s, Hammond performed in gospel bands and groups until going solo in 1991. Since then, he has released a consistent string of gospel albums, “Verity,” “Pages of Life: Chapters I & II (1998),” “Free to Worship (2006),” and “God, Love & Romance (2012),” “United Tenors Project” (2013) and “I Will Trust” (2014), all reaching Billboard’s No. 1 Gospel Album spot within the first week of releasing. Hammond returned to concerts in 2016 after a 17-year hiatus and has been touring ever since. He continues to collaborate and produce with multiple generations of gospel musicians including The Williams Brothers, Yolanda Adams, Israel & New breed, John Bush & Andy Kellman, and Rovi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.