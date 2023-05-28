Indiana State and Bob Warn Field will host one of the 16 NCAA college baseball tournament regionals this coming week, the NCAA announced Sunday night.
TERRE HAUTE REGIONAL— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 29, 2023
HOST: @IndStBaseball#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/yiGx9yPYjy
The four-team, double-elimination regional is scheduled to begin Friday and would continue through Sunday or Monday, if necessary.
ISU is in the 64-team tournament field for the 12th time, but is hosting for the first time. The other three teams who will be traveling to Terre Haute will be announced Monday on ESPN2.
A watch party at Rick’s Garage at Idle Creek Golf Course begins at 11:30 a.m. Monday. Refreshments are available for a $10 charge.
Terre Haute Regional tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Tuesday, May 30, at 4 p.m. EDT.
