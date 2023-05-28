SPT 052723 ISU MILLER HOIST

Indiana State’s Lane Miller hoists the The Valley 2023 Baseball Champion trophy with teammate Miguel Rivera to the left after the Sycamores’ 6-0 win over the Evansville Purple Aces in the championship game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament on Saturday at Bob Warn Field.

 Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza

Indiana State and Bob Warn Field will host one of the 16 NCAA college baseball tournament regionals this coming week, the NCAA announced Sunday night.

The four-team, double-elimination regional is scheduled to begin Friday and would continue through Sunday or Monday, if necessary.

ISU is in the 64-team tournament field for the 12th time, but is hosting for the first time. The other three teams who will be traveling to Terre Haute will be announced Monday on ESPN2.

A watch party at Rick’s Garage at Idle Creek Golf Course begins at 11:30 a.m. Monday. Refreshments are available for a $10 charge.

Terre Haute Regional tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Tuesday, May 30, at 4 p.m. EDT.

