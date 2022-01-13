Indiana State alumna adds $100K to Elementary Education scholarship endowment

An Indiana State University alumna has given $100,000 to ISU on behalf of herself and her late husband, adding to an existing endowment and naming it the William J. and Rea Jane Linville Scholarship in Elementary Education.
The Linvilles, both of whom earned bachelor and master’s degrees at ISU, spent their careers as educators. William taught math education and computer literacy to elementary education majors for 33 years at Indiana State. Rea Jane was a third grade teacher in the Vigo County School Corp. before teaching at Indiana State University Lab School for 24 years.
"Through the university, the community has a good supply of graduating seniors who are prepared to teach," Linville said. "I feel we are a role model for school systems around the state.
"We want to encourage good, bright students who want to go into the profession. My husband and I were both first-generation college students, and an opportunity like this scholarship would have been helpful for us at that time."
Brad Balch, interim dean of the Bayh College of Education, said the scholarship will give students a financial boost.
"Rea Jane’s gift ensures that for generations to come, future educators will be supported and able to complete the academic journey they began," Balch said.
ISU President Deborah Curtis said the Linvilles made an impact on innumerable students as educators.
"We are immensely grateful that Rea Jane is deepening her strong relationship with Indiana State University in this generous manner," Curtis said.
Rea Jane and William met in their freshman English course at Indiana State and married while still completing their degrees. They earned bachelor degrees in 1955. William earned a graduate degree in 1963 and Rea Jane earned hers in 1969.
She grew up in Terre Haute and five family members, including two of her three children, earned a total of seven degrees from ISU. She credits her undergraduate experience with introducing her to her closest friends, including several members of Gamma Phi Beta sorority with whom she still stays connected.
"Indiana State is a way of life," she said. "The university offers just a wealth of activities around our community. I think having the university here is a good source for the young generation."
More than 800 donor-funded scholarships will be awarded to Indiana State students this year. Scholarship applications can be found at indstate.academicworks.com.
