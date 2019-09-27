Indiana State University saw an increase in reports of sexual violence for 2018, which it attributes in part to proactive education on campus.
On Friday, the university made public its annual Clery Act report, which is required by federal law. Each year, U.S. colleges and universities must disclose information about campus crime.
The document is an annual summary of certain crimes reported to have occurred on campus.
The number of on-campus reported rapes went from six in 2017 to 21 in 2018. Officials say that 10 of the 21 incidents reported in 2018 — which happened in a student housing facility — involved one victim and one perpetrator during an approximate two-week period.
“Both were students at the time the incidents were alleged to have occurred, but the perpetrator is no longer a student,” according to information provided in the report.
Mark Alesia, ISU director of university communication, said he could not comment further on that situation or whether it went through the legal system. ISU Police Chief Joe Newport was not available Friday.
In other data, the number of on-campus fondling incidents dropped from 10 in 2017 to nine in 2018.
In addition, ISU reported two incidents of on-campus domestic violence in 2018, the same as 2017; 11 incidents of dating violence, down from 17 the year prior; and 17 incidents of stalking, up from nine the year prior.
The university attributes the increase in sexual violence reporting, in part, to proactive education on campus.
“The system is working. Still, it’s well established that most sexual assaults are not reported to police,” Newport said in a news release. “We remain committed to supporting survivors of sexual violence and to keeping our campus safe.”
The university would like to see the number of reported rapes drop to zero “if in fact there were no rapes,” Alesia said. “We want it reported if it’s happening.”
The statistics reflect reports of crimes only, and not all reports were made to law enforcement. Several were made to the university’s Title IX Office.
In 2018, the campus Title IX office increased its outreach to students on how and where to report sexual violence through the “It’s on Blue” program. The Title IX staff attended student organization meetings, provided extensive training to Residential Life staff members and presented at university classes on topics such as healthy relationships, consent, and bystander reporting and intervention.
ISU Police stepped up its outreach as well, emphasizing that in all situations, “If you see something, say something,” according to the release.
All incoming students and new employees at ISU are required to complete online training that focus on sexual violence prevention, reporting and campus resources.
ISU also offers Victim Advocate services to any student who has experienced or is experiencing sexual violence, relationship violence, or stalking. Advocates are on call 24-hours-a-day to support survivors and offer resources and options.
“Our Title IX office does a great job getting out and educating people,” Alesia said. More reporting could show that “the system is working.”
The “me too” movement also could be a factor, prompting more people to report incidents of sexual violence, he said.
The report also showed increases in drug and liquor law violations, which police attributed to increased enforcement and University Apartments now being designated as an on-campus housing facility.
• The number of on-campus disciplinary referrals for liquor law violations went from 86 in 2017 to 171 in 2018.
• The number of arrests for liquor law violations went from 32 in 2017 to 55 in 2018.
• The number of disciplinary referrals for drug law violations went from 136 in 2017 to 201 in 2018.
• The number of arrests for drug law violations went from 16 in 2017 to 28 in 2018.
• Arrests for weapon law violations went from three in 2017 to four in 2018.
Marijuana is the drug most often causing disciplinary referrals and arrests, according to ISU police.
