Lobbyists from all corners of industry were in the Indiana General Assembly Senate Chamber on Wednesday to argue the merits of semis hauling overweight divisible loads.
At the heart of the Interim Study Committee on Roads and Transportation's hearing was a request by Farmersburg-based Brampton Brick to increase the maximum load with which it, and fellow brick makers, can carry its masonry products.
Currently, U.S. and Indiana departments of transportation allow a maximum vehicle and load weight of 80,000 pounds on roads, streets, state and federal highways and interstates. The U.S. DOT does, however, grant individual states the authority to establish permitted exceptions to that rule.
Indiana has previously given exceptions to those hauling agricultural goods and steel, allowing them to up their gross vehicle weight rating to 97,000 and 120,000, respectively,
And on Wednesday folks in the masonry industry were asking, "Why not us?"
"I'm not looking for an advantage," said Chris Egge, plant manager of Brampton Brick. "I'm just trying to level the playing field with the bulk of our competitors."
Egge said near 50 percent of the cost of brick production is tied up in logistics. He told the committee that if allowed to haul upward of 120,000 pounds in a single load, it would make brick produced in the state a more cost-effective industry.
"Sure, you don't have to have a thriving brick industry in the state," Egge said. "It could be imported at a much higher cost, but you're jobs won't be here and your actual manufactured product won't be made here in the state."
Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, said his reason for bringing the issue to the interim committee, of which he is a member, is to support the people and economy of West Central Indiana.
"Our section of Indiana has some of the highest unemployment rates in the state and some industry that has the potential to grow," Ford said. "What I'm asking for today and in the bill, is to add masonry products to the commodity list.
"I'm not asking you to open it up to all commodities, just that specific commodity to help that business and community grow and to help Indiana grow its business and follow that mission of Indiana being the best place to do business."
Richard Domonkos, program manager for the Indiana Local Technical Assistance Program, said there are obvious economic benefits to allowing overweight divisible loads on Indiana roads.
But, he added, protecting Indiana's infrastructure from additional wear and tear should be the state's highest priority, especially considering the lack of data on local roads and streets and their capacity to handle heavy trucks.
"An increase in weight and frequency in trucks traveling our local roads will present unique challenges for our county and municipal managers," Domonkos said.
And while commodity haulers have promised to use trailers with additional axles, as opposed to the standard five, to spread weight distribution and reduce road wear, INDOT legislative affairs director Kacey Crane said they've yet to live up to that promise.
"If folks maintained their vehicle at a 2.4 ESAL, which is a damage statistic, then there wouldn't be any additional damage caused when compared to an 80,000 pound load," Crane said. "So we imposed a fee for those vehicles over that 2.4 configuration , but in practice, companies are opting to pay that fine instead of changing their behavior."
So far as safety of overweight trucks is concerned, Crane said studies have shown them to be a net neutral if allowing heavier loads meant fewer trucks were on the road. But, she added, the studies haven't been able to prove that heavier loads means fewer trucks.
Along with lobbyists from the coal and scrap metal industries arguing they too should receive exceptions, John Gray, chief economist at the Association of American Railroad, outlined how increasing current truck size and weight regulations could hurt the railroad industry.
Gray said longer and heavier trucks would provide an unfair competitive advantage for trucks over other transportation modes, such as railroads. He said it also undermines the “user pay” infrastructure model that has long supported U.S. transportation systems.
“The evidence is clear that bigger trucks in Indiana would cause far more harm than any perceived benefit,” Gray said.
“Trucking, like railroads and the entire shipping industry, is crucial to the Indiana and U.S. economies, but this must not provide a free pass for truckers to benefit from the highways also used by motorists without covering those costs. Rather than study ways to exacerbate current problems, state and federal policymakers should pursue solutions that fix these issues, especially trucks failing to cover their costs.”
