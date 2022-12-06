The Indiana Senate recently announced it is accepting applications for its 2023 Senate Page Program.
The full-day program allows students in grades 6 through 12 to tour Indiana's Statehouse, listen to debates and help staff with age-appropriate tasks. Students also have the opportunity to meet their state senator.
"Each legislative session, I enjoy being able to welcome students to the Statehouse," said State Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute. "The Senate Page Program is a great way for local children to learn how state government operates and how it impacts their day-to-day lives. I encourage those interested to apply."
The Senate Page Program will begin in January and run through early April. Spots are limited. Pages are scheduled for Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays during the legislative session. They begin their day at 8:30 a.m. and are dismissed at 3:30 p.m. Groups serve together on Wednesdays. Serving as a page is considered an excused absence from school.
For more information or to apply, visit www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/page-program.
