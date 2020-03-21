Indiana's redistricting concerns not alleviated in General Assembly

Whitney Downard/CNHI Statehouse BureauAt work: State Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, calls redistricting one of the “missed opportunities” of the 2020 legislative session. “It’s a real shame that another 10 years is going to go by before we take up, again, the issue of redistricting reform,” said Lanane, who authored a redistricting bill. “They didn’t give bills a hearing or any discussion whatsoever.”