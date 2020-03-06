Indiana reports first case of coronavirus

Indiana health officials are monitoring about 35 people who are in quarantine due to possible exposure to COVID-19, and one “mild” case has been confirmed in Marion County, the first case in the state.
Gov. Eric Holcomb declared a public health emergency Friday while announcing Indiana's first case of coronavirus COVID-19. The infected individual is a Marion County resident who recently traveled to Boston.
The positive coronavirus case was described as “mild” by State Health Commissioner Kris Box, who said the adult patient has been in quarantine since arriving back in Indianapolis on Wednesday, and that the risk to the public is low.
On Thursday, the person called the Marion County Health Department to self-report the illness. He was instructed to report to Community North Hospital in Indianapolis where a medical team was waiting to receive the patient in the parking lot of the hospital.
Precautions were taken to keep the patient isolated, and caregivers took precautions to prevent exposure to themselves, said hospital chief physician Dr. Ram Yeleti. The patient was in the hospital from 11:37 p.m. Thursday until about 2:30 a.m. Friday, then released to self-isolate.
The person is not in a high-risk category.
The patient will remain in isolation for 14 days and will not be released until specimens taken two consecutive days at the end of that period test negative for COVID-19. No additional information about the patient will be released due to privacy laws.
“The state health department has been preparing for weeks to ensure that we have the resources and systems in place to limit or prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Indiana,” Dr. Box said. “Given the global spread of this illness, the question was never if Indiana would have a case, but when it would arrive. I want to stress that this is an isolated case, and that this patient and the hospital did everything possible to limit the risk of exposure to other individuals. Because of those steps, the risk of additional exposure and community transmission is low, but we are taking every precaution to prevent new infections related to this patient.”
The CDC will work to identify and notify air travelers who were on the individual’s flight from Boston and had close contact with the patient.
Box said it is important for anyone feeling sick to first notify their doctor or a hospital prior to seeking treatment. With that warning, precautions can be taken to limit coronavirus exposure to the public and to caregivers.
Symptoms to look for if exposed to COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Health officials encourage frequent hand-washing and ask people not to shake hands or give hugs to limit potential spread of illness.
Face masks will not prevent illness, health officials said. Face masks are only beneficial to people who are already sick by capturing airborne droplets spread through sneezing and coughing. Wearing a face mask will not prevent an uninfected person from catching the virus.
State health officials are working with the Marion County Public Health Department, Community Hospital North and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure that any close contacts of the patient are identified and monitored and that all infection control protocols are being followed.
A presumptive positive case means the patient has tested positive at the ISDH Laboratories. Samples will be sent to the CDC for final confirmation.
Human coronaviruses most commonly spread from an infected person to others through:
• Respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing;
• Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands;
• Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands; and
• Rarely, fecal contamination.
The best way to protect yourself from any respiratory illness, including the flu, is to:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
For more information, including a list of frequently asked questions, visit https://on.in.gov/COVID19.
