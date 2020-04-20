Indiana recognizes National Work Zone Awareness Week

Indiana is observing this week, April 20-24, as Work Zone Awareness Week.
National Work Zone Awareness Week marks the ceremonial start to highway construction season and aims to bring awareness to motorist and worker safety in highway work zones.
The theme for the week is “Safe Work Zones for All: Protect workers. Protect road users.”
"Work Zone Awareness Week is as much for everyday drivers as it is for those working on the roads," Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a news release. "We want everyone to stay safe when they are out on our roadways, and that is the responsibility of all Hoosiers."
The dangers are real. In 2019, nearly 30 people were killed in INDOT work zone crashes, which was the highest loss of life in the last fifteen years.
Interstate 70 through Vigo and Clay counties the past several years has seen several deadly accidents arise from failures to heed such precautions. For instance, two people were killed on the same day in separate accidents last year on I-70 in Vigo County, in which police found the at-fault driver failed to see stopped traffic ahead of them.
Over 1,100 INDOT construction projects are planned across the state of Indiana this year, with many projects already underway or beginning soon. So far, in 2020, 37 people have been injured in INDOT work zone crashes. Locally, roadwork began earlier this month on Interstate 70 from the Indiana/Illinois state line to the 5-mile marker.
"Safety is always in the forefront of our minds at INDOT. We have extensive safety plans in place to prevent work zone crashes, but we need everyone to help make that a reality," INDOT Commissioner Joe McGuinness said.
INDOT uses work zone signage, traffic alerts and social media to keep Hoosiers up to date on construction projects. Drivers can visit www.nextlevelroads.com to use an interactive online map to see projects that are happening around the state. Current work zones and real-time traffic conditions are also available on the INDOT Cars Program map.
To learn more about National Work Zone Awareness Week, visit nwzaw.org
