The Indiana State Department of Agriculture is now accepting submissions for the 14th annual Indiana Agriculture Photo Contest. The contest is open to all Indiana residents and was created to recognize the hard work of Hoosier farmers, as well as the beauty of the state's agricultural landscape.
The categories that photos can be entered under are:
• On the Farm: Showcasing any building, piece of equipment or activity that is a part of life on an Indiana farm.
• Faces of Agriculture: Featuring those who grow and produce food, fuel and fiber in Indiana.
• Agritourism: Spotlighting Indiana's seasonal and agricultural destinations, such as orchards, wineries and farmers markets.
• Conservation: Highlighting Indiana's natural beauty with landscapes, water and wildlife.
Ten winners will be selected in total, two from each category and two overall.
"You do not have to be a professional photographer to enter the contest," said Bruce Kettler, Indiana State Department of Agriculture director. Each year we receive incredible images, taken with both high-resolution cameras and cell phones, from everyday Hoosiers and professional photographers alike."
Contestants can submit up to five photos in digital format accommodated by a submission form for each. Photos will be evaluated based on creativity, composition and category representation. Entries must be submitted by 5 p.m. June 30.
