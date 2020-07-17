Indiana high school marching band competitions slated for this fall have all been canceled.
The Indiana State School Music Association said Friday it would err on the side of safety and forgo a live fall competition season.
"It is therefore with deep regret and disappointment that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have found it necessary to announce that all 2020 ISSMA live marching band events have been canceled," ISSMA executive director Mike Bridgewater said in a news release.
Bridgewater wrote that while many bands around the state have already started summer practices following Center for Disease Control and Prevention and state guidelines, "those guidelines and measures could not be effectively put in place to ensure a safe environment for students, directors, supporting personnel, adjudicators, workers and spectators at a live marching band event."
ISSMA said a process to provide assessments through virtual means is being explored.
Bill Riley, director of communication for Vigo County School Corp., said cancellation of the fall competition season is a loss for the corporation's students.
The announcement by ISSMA "is something we're concerned about. We know band is a big part of many of our students' lives. I think doing it safely will be a priority for us," Riley said.
"We'll try to work with our bands to see how we can offer something outside competition season."
The district will meet with high school music teachers "to develop specialized plans for those classes and programs, and we'll find ways to keep students involved in band."
Maintaining marching band at football games is one option that will be discussed as well as other ways band can still be a co-curricular and extracurricular activity, Riley said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.