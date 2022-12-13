The Indiana Department of Education has launched a new dashboard aimed at increasing transparency around school performance data.
The Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed Dashboard provides school and student performance data using multiple measures. It can be viewed at bit.ly/3hvaTvo.
“Indiana is re-envisioning how we strategically display school and student performance,” said Katie Jenner, Indiana secretary of education.
The dashboard includes a number of indicators of student success, focusing on knowledge and skill development across grade levels and making clear connections between a student’s K-12 journey and post-graduation outcomes, Jenner said in a news release.
For grades 3-8, indicators include third grade literacy rates, eighth grade math proficiency, 21st Century Scholars enrollment and percentages of students completing advanced coursework prior to 9th grade. It also includes ILEARN performance data.
In high school, data will include SAT performance, FAFSA completion rate, graduation pathways completion, college and career credentials and diploma strengths (Core 40 or higher).
“Indiana GPS is a one-stop-shop, displaying information and data that matter to individual students and families, as well as the economic success of communities across Indiana,” Jenner said.
When first accessing the Indiana GPS dashboard, users will scroll through a landing page that tells the story of a student’s journey from Pre-K through high school and beyond, displaying specific knowledge and skill development and why those knowledge and skills matter for future success.
From there, users can see statewide-, corporation- and schools-level summary pages that display performance over multiple measures.
The development of the dashboard will continue to be improved over time, officials say, with new data and features added.
Over the last month, school leaders have had access to an embargoed pre-release of the dashboard, providing an opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback prior to the public launch.
As a result of this feedback, several updates have already been made or are underway to ensure the dashboard is as comprehensive and as easy to use as possible, according to IDOE.
The data displayed and tracked through the dashboard centers around five key characteristics which best indicate a student’s preparation for success after high school.
These characteristics are academic mastery; career and postsecondary readiness — credentials and experiences; communication and collaboration; work ethic; and civic, financial and digital literacy.
Last year, the Indiana State Board of Education unanimously approved multiple indicators to measure each of these characteristics on the dashboard, signaling students’ performance across all grade levels.
The development of Indiana GPS follows the enactment of House Enrolled Act 1514, passed in 2021 directing IDOE and the State Board of Education to develop a school performance dashboard that promotes transparency and multiple student measures, including measures over time.
Vigo County School Corp. data can be viewed at https://indianagps.doe.in.gov/Summary/District/301
