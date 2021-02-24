Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, the Indiana Destination Development Corp. and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources have teamed up to launch the Indiana State Nature Passport.
This free “digital passport” encourages visitors to discover new places and enjoy the outdoors. Sign up online for the passport and receive custom prizes for visiting multiple destinations across the state.
Visitors need to check in from a smartphone at one of the designated passport locations. Participants earn more by visiting more locations. Keep in mind, the passport does not replace the entrance fee for a state property.
Visitors who sign up through Feb. 28 will receive a free sticker. After checking in to 10 places, participants will receive a pair of sunglasses. People who make 25 visits to any of the passport locations will earn a water bottle, and after 40 visits, participants will receive a hat. Check in at all 59 places on the passport to earn a backpack, while supplies last.
Visitors can also qualify for seasonal drawings throughout the year. Anyone signed up for the passport will be notified of these opportunities by email.
For more information go to VisitIndiana.com/Explore, follow on social media, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.