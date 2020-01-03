Indiana Landmarks on Thursday announced it had distributed $176,250 to nonprofit organizations in fiscal year 2019 to help preserve meaningful places across the state.
Two local organizations were among recipients of Efroymson Family Endangered Places Grants, which can be used for architectural and structural assessments, rehab cost analysis, and reuse studies.
• First Presbyterian Church in Brazil received $2,500 for a rehabilitation study for the 1924 church.
• Next Step Foundation in Terre Haute received $2,500 for a structural analysis and rehabilitation study for the 1894 Washington Avenue Presbyterian Church.
“Not only do these grants help with material costs associated with saving places important to communities, but they also often spark community action and inspire other giving,” said Marsh Davis, president of Indiana Landmarks, the country’s largest statewide nonprofit preservation organization. “In that way, they deliver a return that reaches well beyond a specific project and well beyond a dollar amount.”
Nearby, the Heritage Preservation Society in Putnam County received $2,500 for a rehabilitation assessment for the circa 1885 O’Hair House owned by DePauw University in Greencastle.
