Indiana lacks electric vehicle policy

Actions this month from power utilities may cause Hoosiers to take a closer look at how the state can locate more charging stations across Indiana as the number of electric vehicles grows over next decade.

Duke Energy announced a partnership called the Electric Highway Coalition aimed at creating a network of DC fast charging stations in the South, Midwest, Gulf and Central Plans. The coalition also includes American Electric Power, Dominion Energy, Entergy Corporation, Southern Company and the Tennessee Valley Authority.

“The path to cleaner transportation is a robust charging infrastructure along the nation’s major highways,” Lang W. Reynolds, director of electrification strategy for Duke Energy, said in an early March news release. “Range anxiety is a barrier to more EV [electric vehicle] adoption. This coalition can erase those obstacles and help deliver the benefits of EV ownership to consumers.”

Prior to that, Duke Energy in 2019 sought to create an Indiana electric vehicle pilot program to install up to 30 fast charging sites, totaling 60 charging ports, to gather data on power usage. It was supported by the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, which represents Hoosier ratepayers, as well as groups such as the Citizens Action Coalition, a state consumer and environmental advocacy organization.

However, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) in July 2020 did not approve the pilot program citing a lack of a “statewide policy for encouraging the development of EV projects,” as well as a lack of consumer rate protections.

“We continue to work with interested stakeholders to refine an EV pilot proposal, which addresses the concerns expressed by the commission,” Duke Energy spokesman Lew Middleton said in an email to the Tribune-Star.

“Duke Energy supports the electrification of cars and trucks as one method to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. The electric vehicle market is growing with more models becoming available and more affordable each year,” Middleton said. “Electric vehicles offer many user benefits such as charging at home, enhanced performance, lower fuel and maintenance costs, and regional electricity resources. Duke Energy is committed to help meet this changing customer demand over the next decade.”

AES Energy, formerly Indianapolis Power & Light, on March 2 filed a similar request for a pilot program with the IURC to offer rebates and lower electric rates during off-peak hours to customers who buy electric vehicles. The utility seeks to pass the $5.4 million pilot cost across all of its customers with higher rates.

The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor has not filed any testimony indicating whether it would also support this proposal.

“The procedural schedule in the AES Indiana electric vehicle case has not been set. The IURC will set that schedule in the coming weeks, and it will include a deadline for the OUCC’s testimony,” said Anthony Swinger, OUCC spokesman. “We will be closely reviewing AES’s request in the meantime,” he said.

Kerwin Olson, executive director of the Citizens Action Coalition, said that while the group has not yet formed a position in the AES Indiana case, it does support the use of electric vehicles.

“We agreed to the Duke Energy [pilot program], so we are not opposed at all to utility companies spending money on electric vehicle infrastructure. They certainly have to be part of the investment strategy, as they own the [power] grid,” Olson said.

However, Olson said there needs to be competition in the electric vehicles, where “we don’t create an unlevel playing field where the monopoly investor-owned utilities are the only ones investing in electric vehicles, but also have private investors and private companies invest in electric vehicles,” Olson said.

Other concerns are rates. A charging station does not provide power to all electric customers, so there should be different rates charged for that power usage, Olson said. And as electric vehicles increase revenues for power utilities, that profit “should be factored into how much a customer should or should not pay,” he said.

The largest issue, Olson said, “is the state of Indiana has not had this conversation. It is frustrating when we have a desire in Indiana to be a player in electric vehicles, both in the manufacture and deployment of getting these vehicles on the road, yet we have zero state policy on electric vehicles. It is time, we think, for the Indiana General Assembly to get some policy around electric vehicles and how we are going to make this happen,” he said.

EV charging in Terre Haute

Terre Haute has two EV fast-charging stations publicly available. They include an Electrify America fast-charge station at Walmart’s eastside supercenter, opened in 2019, and a Tesla Supercharger at Meijer’s, which opened in 2016. Both charging stations are off of Indiana 46, within a mile of Interstate 70.

Jared Bayler, executive director of the Vigo County Area Planning Department, said more electric vehicles will be on the road in the next decade. And setting up more charging stations should not be difficult from a local zoning perspective, he said.

“From a [zoning][ regulatory stand point, [charging stations] can go just about any place that a commercial parking lot exists,” Bayler said. “Places like grocery stores or restaurants or shopping centers, any place where someone would need to stop and park for 20 to 30 minutes would be ideal areas to put these stations as that is the time window that fast chargers take to recharge the current battery cells on electric vehicles.”

Bayler said when Telsa had planned to install a fast charging station, it simply required a building permit “because the footprint of those charging stations is small enough that it does not substract significantly from the overall availability of parking.”

With a casino on the horizon and a new convention center under construction, Bayler said he sees adding charging stations as a way to attract more drivers to Terre Haute.

“If we have more of these charging stations available, it would open up the opportunity for people with electric vehicles to visit us without the concern of running out of energy for their vehicles,” he said.

Gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles still dominate transportation in the United States, compared to electric vehicles.

Just over 1.4 million plug-in electric cars have sold in the United States as of 2019 — with about 60% of those sales in all-electric cars and 40% plug-in hybrids, which also use a gasoline engine, according to USA Facts.org, a nonprofit group founded by former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer.

Another category is called hybrid. It uses a traditional gasoline or diesel internal combustion system and an electric motor that uses energy stored in a battery. The battery is charged by the engine and through regenerative braking. Just under 5.4 million hybrid electric cars have sold in the United States as of 2019.

However, automakers are rolling out more electric models in response to tougher pollution regulations and global climate change policies. Globally, there are more than 10 million electric vehicles on the road.

General Motors plans to phase out petroleum-powered cars and trucks and sell only vehicles that have zero tailpipe emissions by 2035. Jaguar Land Rover’s Jaguar brand will be all-electric by 2025 and Volvo said it will become a “fully electric car company” by 2030.

In November, the United Kingdom said it was advancing its timetable for phasing out sales of most gasoline/diesel cars to 2030, up from a previous date of 2040. In December, Japanese media reported that the government might ban sales of most gasoline cars by the mid-2030s, opting for all-electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles.

As of November 2018, there were 6,160 plug-in electric vehicles in Indiana, of which an estimated 2,225 (36%) were registered in Duke Energy Indiana service territory, Duke Energy’s Reynolds told the IURC in 2019.

A U.S. Department of Energy calculator suggests Indiana could have 116,000 electric vehicles by 2030 in Duke Energy’s service area, which covers 23,000 square miles and supplies electricity to 810,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers. However, a Duke Energy study presented to the IURC, anticipating a maximum 25% growth rate of new EVs, states that would bring the total number of electric vehicles to about 575,000 in the power utility’s service territory by 2030.

