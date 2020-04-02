Indiana's unemployment insurance claims have more than doubled in the past week, according to a report Thursday from the U.S. Department of Labor.
It's a week that marks the highest adjusted claim numbers nationwide in U.S. history, the Department of Labor reports.
Indiana's unemployment claims hit 146,243 for the week ending March 28, an increase of 86,488 claims from the week prior, according to the report, which adjusted the state's claims last week to 59,755.
Every state in the nation reported increases in initial claims for the week ending March 21, the U.S. Department of Labor reports, with the largest increase in the past week in Pennsylvania, up 362,012 claims, bringing its total to 405,800 claims in the past two weeks. Massachusetts was second, up 141,003 claims, pushing that state up to 181,062 claims in the past two weeks.
Texas had the third highest claims for the week, with Texas adding 139,250 new claims, pushing that state's two-week claim total to 275,597.
While fourth highest for new claims for the week, California has the most claims filed in the nation. California added 128,727 new claims, bringing its total claims to 878,727 over the past two weeks, according to the U.S. Department of Labor
Nationally, an advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 6,648,000, an increase of 3,341,000 from the previous week's revised level.
"This marks the highest level of seasonally adjusted initial claims in the history of the seasonally adjusted series. The previous week's level was revised up by 24,000 from 3,283,000 to 3,307,000," the report states.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.