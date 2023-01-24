Indiana House Republican lawmakers invite local students to spend a day serving as a House page at the Indiana Statehouse during the 2023 legislative session.
Hoosier students 13 to 18 can sign up to page and assist lawmakers and staff with daily duties while touring the governor's office, the Indiana Supreme Court and House and Senate chambers.
Indian House Republicans representing Vigo County and the surrounding area include representatives Bob Heaton, Terre Haute; Alan Morrison, Brazil; and Bruce Borders, Jasonville.
Hoosiers can visit indianahouserepublicans.com/pageprogram or call 800-382-9841 to sign up their student to participate.
Opportunities to page are available on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout session, which must conclude by the end of April. Students are responsible for their lunch and transportation to and from the Statehouse.
