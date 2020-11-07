INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Saturday announced that 5,007 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 205,722 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 4,348 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 43 from the previous day. Another 244 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
Today’s results stem from a record 50,610 tests submitted in the last 24 hours. To date, 1,794,398 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,777,105 on Friday. A total of 3,167,518 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
