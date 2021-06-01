Free Fishing Weekend is June 5-6 and Indiana residents are able to fish the state’s public waters without a fishing license or a trout/salmon stamp. 

The two days of free fishing kick off National Fishing and Boating Week, June 5-13, which is a national celebration that highlights the importance of recreational fishing and boating.

June is a great time to fish for largemouth bass, sunfish, catfish, and Skamania steelhead.

For public fishing areas and access sites statewide, explore the Where to Fish map at on.IN.gov/where2fish.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you