Free Fishing Weekend is June 5-6 and Indiana residents are able to fish the state’s public waters without a fishing license or a trout/salmon stamp.
The two days of free fishing kick off National Fishing and Boating Week, June 5-13, which is a national celebration that highlights the importance of recreational fishing and boating.
June is a great time to fish for largemouth bass, sunfish, catfish, and Skamania steelhead.
For public fishing areas and access sites statewide, explore the Where to Fish map at on.IN.gov/where2fish.
