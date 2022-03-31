Indiana extends FAFSA filing to April 18

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education has extended the filing deadline for the 2022-23 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to April 18.
The state’s original deadline of April 15 is a state holiday and state offices will be closed. Financial aid funding will only be available on a first-come, first-served basis following the April 18 extension.
Students and families should submit the form at FAFSA.gov as soon as possible to ensure maximum financial aid consideration, according to a commission news release.
Students need to complete the federal form to be eligible for most financial aid. State financial aid programs such as the 21st Century Scholarship and the Workforce Ready Grant require students to have a current FAFSA on file in order to maintain scholarship and grant funding.
Each year, Hoosiers who don’t file the FAFSA miss out on millions in federal financial aid, including $65 million for the class of 2021.
The Commission, in partnership with INvestEd, is hosting two upcoming Facebook Live events to inform Hoosier families about the FAFSA and answer frequently asked questions live.
The first is from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday. The second is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13.
To participate, go to Facebook.com/LearnMoreIN.
The Commission’s eight outreach members will host additional FAFSA events around the state. A calendar of events is available at www.learnmoreindiana.org.
Reach INvestEd any time at (317) 715-9007 for free assistance with the FAFSA.
