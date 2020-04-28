Indiana expands its COVID-19 testing capacity

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Tuesday announced a $17.9 million contract with private contractor OptumServe Health Services to expand testing to 100,000 Hoosiers with coronavirus symptoms in the next 30 days.
“Testing is for any symptomatic Hoosiers, as well as close contacts with positive cases,” said Lindsay Weaver, the chief medical officer of state health department. “This will provide a more complete picture about the spread of the virus, not only in high-risk populations but across the entire state.”
Hoosiers can get tested without visiting a healthcare provider, and state health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box will issue a standing order for the test for any Hoosier who meets the criteria.
In the next seven days, 20 testing sites will open in Indiana National Guard armories. An additional 30 testing sites will open in the next 14 days, for a total of 50 testing sites. Each site will be open for at least eight hours per day, Monday through Friday.
That National Guard Armory in Terre Haute, on Maple Avenue just off Fruitridge Avenue, is among the sites to open in the next week, according to the governor's office.
Testing will be by appointment only, and registration will open 48 hours before testing sites open. To sign up for an appointment, Hoosiers will register through the Optum portal that will launch soon and self-report symptoms using an online screening tool. A hotline phone number will be added soon.
The governor's office said Hoosiers will receive results within 48 hours on average. Results will be provided to the patient via a phone call if the test is positive or via an email or text if the test is negative.
Hoosiers will not be charged for testing and insurance is not required. Those with private health insurance should bring that information.
The expanded testing comes as Holcomb weighs the risk of reopening Indiana’s economy with his stay-at-home set to expire Friday. The new contract supplements the health department's testing and Indiana University testing for a comprehensive study of the virus’ spread.
Holcomb said the state would announce new information related to contact tracing Wednesday. Public health experts say both testing and contact tracing must increase before reopening the economy.
Weaver said OptumServe would provide its own personal protective equipment, staff and testing materials, all of which some states struggle to attain. The state didn’t answer how OptumServe was selected or mention any attempts to negotiate the price.
“We’re going to do this on a month-to-month basis and then keep evaluating the situation and what they’re providing for Indiana,” Weaver said. “The cost for the state is $17.9 million, but we are hoping that a good part of it, if not all of it, will be covered by federal grants.”
The latest federal stimulus package included $25 billion for states to expand their testing. The state estimates it will receive approximately $2.4 billion from the stimulus package.
“If you test a lot of people, you’re going to see a lot more positives,” Weaver said. “I think we all need to continue to act as if we currently have the virus and others around us do, too.”
Holcomb said testing and case numbers only represented part of his decision about extending or modifying the stay-at-home executive order on Friday.
“My north star is focused on ‘Is or is not the health care system that we have overwhelmed? And today, it is not,'” Holcomb said. “It’s not just focusing on the positive cases — that will continue. This could be with us for a year. It’s how we manage our way through this and how we keep that curve flat enough so that our health care system can care for those folks who are in need.”
Mark Fitton of the Tribune-Star also contributed to this report.
