Diego Morales attends the state GOP Convention at Indiana Farmer's Coliseum, Indianapolis on June 18, 2022.

 Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star via AP

With just two months between Hoosiers and November’s municipal elections, Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales is encouraging all eligible to register to vote, or update a registration.

“Getting registered to vote is the first step, and then we need Hoosiers to show up at the polls on Election Day,” Morales said in a news release Tuesday.

Morales’ office ran a voter registration booth daily at the Indiana State Fair. It ran from July 28 through August 20.

And the office sponsored the fair’s three $3 Thursdays, during which iPad-toting staff at two entrances encouraged fairgoers to register or update a registration.

September is also recognized as National Voter Registration Month by the National Association of Secretaries of State, of which Morales is a member.

“As Indiana’s Chief Election Officer, one of my priorities will always be encouraging all eligible Hoosiers to register to vote,” Morales said. “It only takes a few minutes, and it can be done online. ”

How to register

Hoosiers can register to vote at IndianaVoters.com or at a county clerk’s office.

To vote in municipal elections on Nov. 7, Hoosiers must register by Oct. 10.

Under Indiana law, a voter must be at least 18 years old, a U.S citizen and have a valid government-issued photo identification card. Those serving out convictions can’t vote while imprisoned, but can upon release.

“Every election is an opportunity for people to exercise their right and have a voice in their community,” Morales said.

