With just two months between Hoosiers and November’s municipal elections, Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales is encouraging all eligible to register to vote, or update a registration.
“Getting registered to vote is the first step, and then we need Hoosiers to show up at the polls on Election Day,” Morales said in a news release Tuesday.
Morales’ office ran a voter registration booth daily at the Indiana State Fair. It ran from July 28 through August 20.
And the office sponsored the fair’s three $3 Thursdays, during which iPad-toting staff at two entrances encouraged fairgoers to register or update a registration.
September is also recognized as National Voter Registration Month by the National Association of Secretaries of State, of which Morales is a member.
“As Indiana’s Chief Election Officer, one of my priorities will always be encouraging all eligible Hoosiers to register to vote,” Morales said. “It only takes a few minutes, and it can be done online. ”
How to register
Hoosiers can register to vote at IndianaVoters.com or at a county clerk’s office.
To vote in municipal elections on Nov. 7, Hoosiers must register by Oct. 10.
Under Indiana law, a voter must be at least 18 years old, a U.S citizen and have a valid government-issued photo identification card. Those serving out convictions can’t vote while imprisoned, but can upon release.
“Every election is an opportunity for people to exercise their right and have a voice in their community,” Morales said.
