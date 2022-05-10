During Small Business Week, The Indiana Economic Development Corp. recognized 3 Sisters Investments as the Community Impact Small Business of the Year, one of eight awards given.
“This week, we recognize all the small businesses driving our state’s economy forward,” said Gov. Eric Holcomb. “Indiana is laser-focused on fostering a healthy ecosystem for small businesses, startups and businesses looking to expand their footprint. It is the entrepreneurial drive, determination and grit that has become woven into the Hoosier spirit and vital to the great quality of life we enjoy in Indiana.”
Founded by Mark and Tiffany Baker in 2019, 3 Sisters Investments is a real estate investment company that creates community and family spaces in Terre Haute. Named after the couple’s three young daughters, the company received a 2021 Building Community award. Mark and Tiffany were named one of the 2022 “12 Under 40” honorees by the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and the Tribune-Star.
The Bakers worked with the Indiana Small Business Development Center, a program of the IEDC, to help start and grow 3 Sisters.
Indiana has more than 529,000 small businesses employing 1.2 million Hoosiers.
