The Indiana Department of Education is accepting applications for the Attract, Prepare, Retain grant.
This grant is available for Indiana’s schools and community partners to support local initiatives to attract and retain educators.
The grant makes a total of $5 million from the state’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund available to support local plans. Plans may center on increasing leadership and career advancement within the educator profession, as well as increasing opportunities for high school students and underrepresented populations to pursue careers as educators.
This could include increasing:
• The number of opportunities for high school students to enter educator preparation programs with transferable post-secondary credits;
• Underrepresented populations among candidates enrolling in educator preparation programs;
• Opportunities for leadership and career advancement within the profession, and
• Opportunities for sharing information, practices and ideas among other educators.
Applications are due Aug. 5. Interested applicants can submit their online application at: https://bit.ly/3AvgB7B.
Questions about the grant can be directed to eel@doe.in.gov. For additional information, go to: https://bit.ly/3RgDPV2.
