Several Indiana Department of Natural Resources locations will have light displays.
Ouabache State Park in Bluffton will host its ninth annual Wonderland of Lights nightly, now through 31, from 6 to 9 p.m. in its campground and throughout the park. The presentation features more than 40 light displays and a synchronized music and light show at the Civilian Conservation Corps fire tower. Cost is $5 per vehicle.
Mounds State Park in Anderson will host its second Nights of Lights celebration through Jan. 1 on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays only from 6 to 9:30 p.m. This year, 60 light displays will be featured in the campground along with decorated buildings throughout the park. Cost is $5 per vehicle.Lieber State Recreation Area in Cloverdale will host its second Lieber Winter Lights celebration Dec. 9-11 from 6 to 9 p.m. Donations will be accepted for the drive through the light display in the park and campground. There will be a photo opportunity available by the camp gate as you leave.
Starve Hollow State Recreation Area in Vallonia will host its first Christmas in the Campground on Dec. 17 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. The event will include a drive-through Christmas display and holiday activities in the Forest Education Center. The center is also where visitors can vote for their favorite campsites. A $5 donation is suggested for this event.
Proceeds from the events go to the individual parks’ Friends groups to fund park projects. Learn more about DNR Friends groups at on.IN.gov/INstateparksfriends.
