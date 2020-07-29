An additional 630 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and another eight Hoosiers have died from it, the Indiana Department of Health announced today.

That brings to 64,299 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 2,733 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, while another 199 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

In Vigo County, the local health department is reporting 408 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, an increase of 15 over the day before.

Last week, Vigo County recorded 79 new cases, with many of them in younger age ranges, according Roni Elder of the Vigo County Health Department.

Of the 79, 15 cases were ages 10 to 19; 22 cases were ages 20 to 29; 10 cases were ages 30 to 39; six cases were ages 40-49; six cases were ages 50 to 59; 14 cases were ages 60 to 69; four cases were ages 70 to 79; and one case was age 80 to 89. The age of one was not available.

"We have a lot of younger people who are out socializing [parties, sleepovers] without social distancing and masking. It is important to educate that they can spread this to those in the high risk population who could have bad outcomes from COVID-19," Elder stated on the VCHD Facebook page.

"We are also seeing a lot of symptoms among these age ranges. So even though we know mortality rates in these age ranges are very low, they are still getting very sick with some or all of these symptoms: cough, fever, shortness of breath, congestion, sore throat, diarrhea, loss of taste and smell, and fatigue," Elder stated.

This week, numbers continue to be on the upswing, with 38 added cases. "That's quite a bit for mid week," Elder said. The department looks at trends week by week. The week of July 12, it recorded 38 new cases, compared to last week's 79 new cases.

According to state data, Clay County now reports 89 cases, up one; Sullivan County, 66, the same; Vermillion County, 24, up two; Parke County, 40 cases, up two; and Greene County 229 cases, up four.

As of today, statewide, more than 43 percent of ICU beds and nearly 85 percent of ventilators are available across the state, according to the state.

To date, tests for 724,238 unique individuals have been reported to ISDH, up from 716,809 on Tuesday.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.