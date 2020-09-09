Indiana crossed a milestone 100,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Labor Day weekend, a little over six months after state leaders asked Hoosiers to stay home as the pandemic intensified.
Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a virtual press update Wednesday the numbers — now totaling at 101,485 cases and 3,173 confirmed deaths — reflect the reality the world faces without a reliable way to fight the virus.
“I think that number was inevitable without a vaccine out there. We knew this day was coming, and we know there’ll be more tomorrow,” Holcomb said. “Our job is to be as prepared as we humanly can be.”
Citizens could soon see a vaccine, however, as clinical trials are taking place nationwide and, at home, through the Indiana University School of Medicine. Pharmaceutical companies are also reviewing potential vaccines on an international scale.
But some leaders have suggested a vaccine could be ready sooner, even with clinical trials yet to be completed.
Speakers at the Republican National Convention in August touted the possibility of having a vaccine ready for public use by the end of the year. In the weeks since, President Donald Trump has said a vaccine could be ready before Election Day, Nov. 3.
And in a separate letter to state health leaders, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention Director Robert Redfield said states should be prepared to share a vaccine with high-risk groups like the elderly and healthcare workers as soon as late October.
Indiana health officials will meet with the CDC Friday along with health departments in other states, said Indiana state health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box. Box added her team expects to learn more then about how a vaccine should be distributed when it becomes safe to do so.
The national push for a vaccine, especially from President Trump, who faces re-election in November, is seen by some as politically motivated. Some have argued the push could lead to a rushed vaccine that isn’t safe for patients.
But Box said this isn’t likely, pointing to the steep requirements put in place by the federal Food and Drug Administration and safeguards within Indiana, including a team that will review all available data about a potential vaccine before the vaccine is shared with the public.
“Our pharmaceutical agencies and the FDA have at their heart the absolute desire to ethically and scientifically present to us the best vaccines they possibly can,” Box said.
A vaccine that is safe, Box and Holcomb said, is the annual influenza vaccine. Both Box and Holcomb said they plan to get a flu vaccine this fall and urged all Hoosiers to do so. They said flu vaccines could help prevent another disease from spreading and burdening the state’s healthcare system as it continues to grapple with covid-19.
New testing sites, new dashboard
State health leaders are continuing to roll out more opportunities for people to get tested as well. Box announced Wednesday the state plans to spend $30 million in CARES Act on grants that will help counties launch more testing sites. The state expects to add 95 new sites overall.
The state health department also is changing how it plans to collect data for a developing dashboard that will show how COVID-19 is affecting individual schools.
The state recently created a dashboard — in the form of a color-coded map — intended to measure the percent positivity rate and the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in Indiana counties. This is designed give local schools recommendations about how to serve students.
The state is still working to report additional information about the number of confirmed cases within individual schools, rather than by county or school district, in a separate dashboard.
But Box said her department received complaints from schools about the reporting requirements and has since changed the process so schools only report cases one time to state health officials. Box noted schools already have to report information to the state and to local health departments.
When it’s created, Box said the dashboard will only show data for schools that have at least five confirmed cases to protect student privacy. Identified cases will be counted in aggregate, statewide data that includes information about age ranges and other demographics.
Box said schools aren’t required to give information about cases at this time but added she hasn’t ruled out a mandate if schools don’t comply.
“The purpose is not to stigmatize the school or penalize them,” Box said. “The purpose is to help all of us make the best decisions possible as we navigate this pandemic.”
Erica Irish is the 2020 Russell Pulliam editor for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
