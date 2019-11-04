Indiana celebrates National Adoption Day

Vigo County is commemorating National Adoption Day — Nov. 23 — with a special public day of adoption proceedings.
On Monday, representatives of several county and state agencies unfurled a banner in the Vigo County Courthouse rotunda, while a proclamation from Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett was read to proclaim November as National Adoption Month in the city.
On Nov. 22, 15 children will be legally welcomed into a dozen families in Vigo County during proceedings in Vigo Circuit Court.
Statewide, 40 Indiana judicial officers will celebrate National Adoption Day by allowing families and press the opportunity to photograph and videotape adoption proceedings. The Indiana Supreme Court is authorizing cameras in court for uncontested adoptions.
This is Vigo County’s second year of celebrating the event.
National Adoption Day is celebrated to increase awareness of the value of adoption. Many agencies, including the Department of Child Services, Court Appointed Special Advocates, the Children’s Bureau, and local adoption agencies will be involved in events across the state.
Participating counties will see about 302 children join their forever families.
Each year, Indiana has about 4,800 adoptions finalized. Adoptions are one type of the 1.3 million cases in Indiana trial courts annually.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.