On its third attempt through the Indiana General Assembly, Wabash Valley Resources has gained approval of state legislators to grant it the ability to inject carbon dioxide deep underground near West Terre Haute, as well as produce anhydrous ammonia.
In a 30-18 vote, the Indiana Senate cleared the legislation Tuesday.
“It is done and now we are waiting on the governor to sign” the bill into law, said state Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, who authored the bill along with Sen. Mark Messmer, R-Jasper.
Points of contention of the bill during the past two legislative sessions had been property rights and compensation to landowners for the core space — a geological underground space that will hold carbon dioxide.
“We amended the bill in the House to establish the value of core space and we tied it to a Purdue University index for cash rent of farm land, in an annual payment for the life of the project for landowners,” Ford said. “The index changes every year based on the productivity of farmland. That is what will be used as the base, the floor, of negotiating for the pore space rights for landowners.”
Ford said the passed legislation, SB 451, “found the balance between property rights and technology and innovation.”
Connecticut-based Phibro LLC and a group of investors in 2016 acquired the former SG Solutions plant, a coal gasification plant located about 7 miles north of Terre Haute, from Wabash Valley Power Association.
Some other investors are Nikola Corp., a manufacturer of heavy-duty commercial battery-electric vehicles, fuel-cell electric vehicles and energy solutions, and OGCI Climate Investments.
In 2019, a state law passed that allowed Wabash Valley Resources to undertake a pilot project and declared carbon sequestration in the public interest, allowing the use of eminent domain.
That legislation was based around a project that made ammonia and required that Wabash Valley Resources acquire at least 60 percent of underground space for carbon storage by means other than eminent domain.
The project will now produce anhydrous ammonia, said Daniel W. Williams, managing director of Wabash Valley Resources. Anhydrous ammonia is widely used as a nitrogen fertilizer for agricultural crops such as corn and wheat.
“We are happy … and at least came to an agreement” in the Legislature, Williams said.
The legislation will help the company seek additional grants from the U.S. Department of Energy, Williams said. The company could be eligible for up to $500 million in federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed in 2021.
“We needed the state-level rules around core space to be sorted out and now that is sorted out, so we cleared a pretty important hurdle. Now we need to execute and get our final permits and close our final funding,” Williams said.
The company must still obtain a permit from the EPA, he said.
“The uncertainty around Indiana statutes was a problem, so having either legislation or a court case, that clarified the rights of landowners in this core space was critical,” said Greg Zoeller, vice president of external affairs for Wabash Valley Resources.
Zoeller is a former two-term Indiana attorney general and serves as chairman of The World Trade Center Indianapolis, a global trade organization. He also previously served as an aid to former U.S. senator and then Vice President Dan Quayle.
“So this bill, even though it is only for this pilot project and does not necessarily apply to all 92 counties, does cover at least the two counties where the pore sites are and the injection will be used set at least some precedent for those landowners so we don’t have to work within the unknown of Indiana law,” Zoeller said.
The legislation requires Wabash Valley Resources to notify the person who owns the pore space and make an offer of compensation of at least a yearly payment of 40% of the average estimated cash rent per acre for the area of Indiana and the class of land. That will be based on the Farmland Values and Cash Rents Survey Results published by Purdue University each yea.
The state law establishes a mediation procedure and provides if a person is unable to reach an agreement with the company, may pursue a civil action.
However, a court may not grant injunctive relief, an order of possession, or monetary relief that exceeds the fair market value of pore space in Indiana.
Those limits do not apply in the case of a direct and tangible physical injury or damage to a person, tangible property, or an animal or in case of an effect of the pilot project on the sources of the public water supply used by a public utility.
State law enables the pilot project to construct no more than two carbon dioxide pipelines and maintain operations in Vigo and Vermillion counties.
The core space covers Vigo and Vermillion counties, as the underground carbon dioxide plume will eventually travel north into a portion Vermillion County.
Zoeller said initially the injection site and the pipeline will impact about 12 landowners, but as the plume spreads, it will eventually get closer to as many as 100 landowners.
“It is mostly over years the plume will spread, which is years in the future when other people will be involved, but this was meant to cover all the contingencies,” Zoeller said of the state legislation.
“This is not only the creation of hydrogen and ammonia, but the ability to … inject the carbon back down into the subterranean core space,” Zoeller said. “Scientists tell us over years … it will solidify and eventually harden into a coal-like substance.
“This is one of the most exciting things I have ever seen … as an opportunity for Indiana to be a leader in this whole hydrogen era.”
In the project, Wabash Valley Resources seeks to inject 1.65 million tons of carbon dioxide a year, under a 12-year federal EPA permit.
The project would recreate 500 construction jobs for two years and create up to 125 full-time positions. Williams said the positions are projected to be among the best paying in the region.
“We are anticipating $125,000 per year in average compensation,” Williams said.
