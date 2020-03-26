The Indiana 163 bridge east of Clinton will be down to one lane next week for painting.
The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced the Henry Dana Washburn Memorial Bridge over the Wabash River in Vermillion County will be down to one 16-feet lane while the contractor paints the bridge. On or after Wednesday, April 1 motorists will be controlled at the bridge with a traffic signal.
This project was awarded to Force Construction Co. for $5.3 million. The Indiana 163 bridge deck was replaced and widened last year. This project also included a bridge replacement on Indiana 71 over the Little Vermillion River that was completed in 2018.
The work is scheduled to be completed by Aug. 1.
Motorists in West Central Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time online via facebook.com/INDOTWestCentral, on Twitter @INDOT_WCentral or at indot.carsprogram.org.
