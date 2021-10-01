Indiana BMV announces temporary branch closures

Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Peter L. Lacy announced Friday the BMV will temporarily close eight branches for the month of October due to a continued staffing shortage.
Two local branches are effected. The Brazil branch will be temporarily closed from Monday, Oct. 4, through Saturday, Oct. 30. The Sullivan branch will adjust its hours to operate two business days each week: Tuesday and Thursday.
Also temporarily closed will be branches in Plymouth, West Lafayette, Indianapolis – North Meridian and Midtown, Tipton, Danville and New Albany
Employees of temporarily closed branches will be reassigned to support nearby locations for the month.
October is the second month the BMV has temporarily closed branches due to an employee shortage.
Over the past 30 days, the BMV has received an increased number of Hoosiers applying for positions. Branch teams are in the process of hiring and onboarding multiple applicants to fulfill customer service vacancies in locations throughout the state, according to an Indiana BMV news release.
“We received an influx of applications after the September closures,” Lacy said. “Our team has partnered with the state personnel department and together they are working diligently to fill open positions as quickly as possible.
“This has enabled us to reduce the number of branches temporarily closed this month. We ask for patience from Hoosier communities and applicants as we work through that process,” he said.
For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you visit IN.gov/BMV.
