Indiana Black Legislative Caucus discusses budget, teacher pay, casinos

Members of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus hosted a town hall meeting Saturday in Terre Haute to discuss important legislation passed earlier this year and what issues they’d like addressed in the future.
For much of the two-hour town hall, caucus members discussed new laws and legislative efforts the caucus feels most impact the everyman.
Rep. Greg Porter, of Indianapolis, kicked off the policy portion of the meeting with a review of the biennial budget passed in this past legislative session.
Porter said the caucus feel the $34 billion budget falls short in addressing Indiana’s aging infrastructure and food insecurity issues. It also, he said, doesn’t do enough to support the state’s public schools or teachers.
“If you remember back to last year, the Speaker of the House [Rep. Brian Bosma, of Indianapolis] made a big splash about teacher pay and when we were going to give teachers raises throughout the state,” Porter said. “Yeah, we going to do that, but we don’t know from where in the budget, and it only comes out to about $200 million, or five percent per educator in the state of Indiana.”
And while others would tout how much was allotted in the budget for education, there is a growing funding disparity between public and virtual schools and funding for the state’s voucher program, Porter said.
“Public schools educate 94 percent of the students in the state of Indiana,” Porter said. “But when it comes down to it, public schools got a 2.1 average increase in funding for this year and a 2.2 percent increase for next.
“Virtual schools got an increase of 9.17 percent one year and 8.93 percent the next. The voucher program saw an increase of 10.3 percent and 5.6 percent over the next biennium. That’s the disproportionality we’re seeing for those 94 percent of the students we serve versus the other 6 percent.”
Members of the caucus then went over legislation pertaining to courts and the criminal code, health care, military and veterans affairs. But when the group began discussing miscellaneous legislation that didn’t fit neatly into one of the other categories, Rep. Vanessa Summers brought up casino gaming.
But unlike last year’s town hall meeting when a member of the caucus promised Terre Haute would never get a casino, Summers, of Indianapolis, told those in attendance to embrace the idea of a casino and tax revenue that comes with it.
“It will help your city so much,” Summers said. “It brings jobs, infrastructure — we’ve seen where casinos in other places have really benefited their cities.”
Signed into law in early May by Gov. Eric Holcomb, House Bill 1015 lays out a process by which Terre Haute could becomes Indiana’s newest gaming county. One of the bill’s authors, Sen. Jon Ford, of Terre Haute, attended Saturday’s meeting.
As part of the process laid out in House Bill 1015, Vigo County voters have to approve the relocation of a gaming license via a referendum in this November’s election.
And to the detractors who say the bill marked an expansion in gaming across the state, Summers said like it or not Indiana has been a gaming state for years and it’s best to just take the offer when it comes along.
“You can’t be a little pregnant, you either are or you aren’t,” Summers said. “And in Indiana, we’re pregnant. So we might as well relax, breathe, and enjoy the ride.”
Along with Summers and Porter, Reps. Earl Harris, Robin Shackleford, John Bartlett, Carolyn Jackson and Cherish Pryor and Sens. Greg Taylor and Lonnie Randolph attended the Black Legislative Caucus town hall meeting.
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
